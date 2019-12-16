Edmonton Oilers hang on for 2-1 win in Dallas

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers ended a four-game winless skid with a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Texas on Monday night.

The Oilers struck first when Zack Kassian finished off a passing play from Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse. It was Kassian’s 12th goal of the season.

On a power play later in the first, Oilers forward Alex Chiasson threw a backhand pass across the crease to Leon Draisaitl, who snapped in his 21st goal of the season.

It was the first time the Oilers had the lead after the first period since their 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Dec. 6.

Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen had the highlight of the second period, reaching out with his glove to deny Dallas’ Alexander Radulov on a Stars power play.

With goaltender Ben Bishop on the bench for an extra attacker, Tyler Seguin put the Stars on the board with 2:37 left.

Dallas applied more pressure in the final minute. Koskinen made a brilliant blocker save on Dallas forward Corey Perry from in tight to help preserve the win.

Koskinen made 34 saves to improve to 12-5-2. McDavid had two assists.

The Oilers (19-13-4) will visit St. Louis on Wednesday.

