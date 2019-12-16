Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers hang on for 2-1 win in Dallas

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 16, 2019 11:12 pm
Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell (4) compete for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter).
Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell (4) compete for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter). AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorte

The Edmonton Oilers ended a four-game winless skid with a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Texas on Monday night.

The Oilers struck first when Zack Kassian finished off a passing play from Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse. It was Kassian’s 12th goal of the season.

Related News

On a power play later in the first, Oilers forward Alex Chiasson threw a backhand pass across the crease to Leon Draisaitl, who snapped in his 21st goal of the season.

READ MORE: Maple Leafs hold off Edmonton Oilers for 4-1 win

It was the first time the Oilers had the lead after the first period since their 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Dec. 6.

Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen had the highlight of the second period, reaching out with his glove to deny Dallas’ Alexander Radulov on a Stars power play.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers rally in third but lose to Minnesota Wild

With goaltender Ben Bishop on the bench for an extra attacker, Tyler Seguin put the Stars on the board with 2:37 left.

Dallas applied more pressure in the final minute. Koskinen made a brilliant blocker save on Dallas forward Corey Perry from in tight to help preserve the win.

Koskinen made 34 saves to improve to 12-5-2. McDavid had two assists.

The Oilers (19-13-4) will visit St. Louis on Wednesday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers look to snap losing skid when they play the Leafs
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlDallas StarsMikko KoskinenDave TippettZack Kassian
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.