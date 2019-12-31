Saskatoon weather: Top 5 events that had us talking about the weather in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

From a cold February to wet and snowy harvest conditions, there was no lack of weather extremes during 2019.

Here is a look back at the Top 5 weather events in Saskatoon and area as chosen by Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

Frigid February

The shortest month of the year felt like the longest with excessively cold days.

The extreme cold warning criteria of -40 C wind chill was met on 14 days — the average for the month is three days. Two mornings had the morning wind chill dip into the -50 Cs.

It added up to the fourth coldest month ever recorded in Saskatoon history, 11.7 degrees colder than normal.

Spring drought

A cold February turned into a dry spring.

Saskatoon recorded its driest spring on record, with only 7.5 millimetres of precipitation recorded from the beginning of March to the end of May — nine per cent of its normal average.

Moose Jaw also set a record for its driest spring ever, receiving only 21 millimetres of precipitation.

The Canadian Drought Monitor reported an extreme drought for both regions.

The dry conditions put pressure on agriculture producers, with topsoil moisture rated 78 per cent short or very short at the beginning of June.

The lack of moisture caused crop growth delays and left feed supplies short for many cattle operations.

Environment Canada attributed it to a “blocking pattern” that kept the jet stream well to the south of Saskatchewan.

Meadow Lake tornadoes

Twin tornadoes ripped through Meadow Lake provincial park on June 29.

One struck just north of the campground and the second one just south of the campground.

Trees were pulled from its roots, landing on boats and campers, leaving the road impassable.

Three people were taken to hospital and one woman had to be taken by STARS air ambulance to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

A hiker who was reported missing was later located in good health.

Saskatoon storm

One major tree-damaging summer storm hit Saskatoon on July 18.

Winds gusted up to 85 kilometres per hour, and ripped the roof off a Saskatoon business. Debris crashed down on vehicles outside the business on Packham Avenue.

Trees were toppled across the city and power was knocked out in a number of neighbourhoods.

City officials said a plough wind knocked down 50 trees city-wide, 20 which came down on power lines.

It also forced the postponement of the Saskatchewan Men’s Amateur Golf Championship taking place at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club.

Wet September, snowy harvest

Fall was the reverse from spring for farmers in Saskatchewan, with cool and wet conditions in September giving way to a snowy harvest in October.

Rain kept many producers out of the field during September, with harvest operations quickly falling behind the five-year average.

By the end of the month, 39 per cent of the crop had been harvested compared to the average of 62 per cent for that time of year.

The rain turned to snow at the beginning of October, stalling harvest operations across the province.

Producers were able to combine 93 per cent of the crop by the middle of November, with the remainder of the crop being left out until spring 2020.

Weather positives

Quinlan said there were some positives from this year’s weird weather.

Mosquito numbers were down due to the lack of standing water in the spring.

Wetter weather prevailed in northern regions, putting a damper on the forest fire season. Only 242 wildfires were reported this year, nearly half of the five-year average of 449.

—With files from Peter Quinlan, Ryan Kessler and Jonathan Guignard