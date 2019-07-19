Trees toppled, roof torn off business as storm rolls through Saskatoon

Cleanup is underway in Saskatoon after an intense thunderstorm with high winds, hail and heavy rain rolled through the city on Thursday afternoon.

Wind ripped the roof off a business on Packham Avenue, with debris crashing down on vehicles.

Trees were toppled across the city, and power was out in a number of neighbourhoods as wind gusts reached 85 kilometres per hour.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews responded to at least eight public hazards involving downed lines between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Storm-related damage was not limited to Saskatoon.

The powerful storm also ripped through Warman, just north of Saskatoon, downing trees.

My parents 40 foot spruce tree fell down from the wind in Warman 😧 @PQuinlanGlobal #skstorm pic.twitter.com/XwQQdiWxie — Tammy (@SKMom75) July 19, 2019

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down on the Red Pheasant First Nation, south of North Battleford, on Thursday afternoon.

There is no report of any damage.

