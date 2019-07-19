Saskatchewan weather outlook: heat and sunshine finally return

Heat and sunshine finally return to the forecast after a wet and unsettled week.

Thursday storms

Severe and tornado-warned thunderstorms ripped through central Saskatchewan on Thursday with a low-pressure system passing through that provided ample dynamics for intense weather.

An 85 kilometres per hour wind gust was clocked in Saskatoon ripping a roof off a building and causing extensive tree damage across the city.

My parents 40 foot spruce tree fell down from the wind in Warman 😧 @PQuinlanGlobal #skstorm pic.twitter.com/XwQQdiWxie — Tammy (@SKMom75) July 19, 2019

We were right by it as it fell, made it back to the site only to have more trouble at our site. Lots of trees down, one truck damaged, and I believe one camper is written off. Worst storm I've seen in camping, scary 🌪 #PikeLake #Saskatoon #Saskatchewan #skstorm pic.twitter.com/oQ6wV0Fhap — Bethany💗 (@MusicLovr79) July 19, 2019

85 km/h wind gust clocked yesterday in Saskatoon, ripping a roof off & causing damage across the city https://t.co/57Hg5yMII1 #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/KSJoIfpAaA — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 19, 2019

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down south of North Battleford on Red Pheasant First Nation at 4:45 p.m. CT that was caught on camera by a Global News viewer.

Significant downpours and hail were also reported in other parts of the province along with a funnel cloud in the Waldheim area.

Environment Canada has confirmed an EF0 tornado on Red Pheasant First Nation & golf ball-sized hail in Radisson & near Tuffnell on Thursday https://t.co/57Hg5yMII1 #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/xcYEm8WlMb — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 19, 2019

Weather forecast

Friday

After a damp start to the day in Saskatoon and a sunny finish to the week in Regina, showers will linger in Saskatoon into the afternoon with clouds building into Regina as temperatures push toward the 20s.

Friday night

Showers linger in Saskatoon as clouds continue to roll into Regina Friday night as the mercury dips into low double digits overnight.

Saturday

Clouds and showers will linger along a trough on Saturday before skies start to clear into the evening as daytime highs recover a few degrees into the low 20s.

Sunday

The second half of the weekend will be remarkable with a building upper ridge bringing back heat and sunshine throughout the day.

Both Saskatoon and Regina are expected to make it back into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

Workweek outlook

The heat continues into the week ahead with daytime highs in the upper 20s on Monday before pushing toward the 30s mid-week under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

