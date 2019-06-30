Serious storm tears through Meadow Lake Provincial Park campground Saturday

Residents in northern Saskatchewan are left picking up the pieces after a storm tore through one of its campgrounds on Saturday.

Campers were destroyed and trees were uprooted during the storm that took place in and around Meadow Lake Provincial Park shortly before 5 p.m.

Environment Canada said there were videos of nearby tornadoes, but could not confirm a tornado touched down in the park.

The event left some people taking cover, trying to stay safe.

Meadow lake tornado or high winds or whatever. We were walking at the beach and had to hide and cover our children. It started out good, then went down hill in a matter of seconds. We are very lucky to be alive. #meadowlake #lacdeisles #luckytobealive @CTVNews @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/bYeSXBP3Mu — Don A (@DayDay_Biggs) June 30, 2019

Basically our first real camping trip ha, I will say that meadow lake is a beautiful park. Hopefully next time we can experience a proper camping mission. — Don A (@DayDay_Biggs) June 30, 2019

According to a statement by the Saskatchewan Government, emergency teams from the Ministry of Government Relations were sent to the area. They confirmed substantial damage and advised the public to avoid travelling through the area.

They said they will provide more information once they have more details.

Premier Scott Moe sent out a Tweet regarding the situation Saturday evening.

Earlier this evening a severe storm hit the Meadow Lake area. To all those in the area, please be cautious. If you are not immediately affected by this situation, please avoid travelling to impacted areas to allow the responding agencies to focus on addressing the situation. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 30, 2019

There have been reports of minor injuries, but nothing confirmed. STARS ambulance were dispatched to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m.

STAR-11 (Saskatoon) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Meadow Lake, SK area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) June 29, 2019

The storm also impacted powerline in the areas.

@weathernetwork storm yesterday broke a power line in meadow lake sk. pic.twitter.com/GKNo36K1ml — Joey Synk (@JoeySynk) June 30, 2019

Global News has reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP for more information but is still waiting for a response.

