June 30, 2019 1:27 pm

Serious storm tears through Meadow Lake Provincial Park campground Saturday

By Online Producer  Global News

Emergency crews begin the cleanup after a severe storm tore through a campground in northern Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Provided Photo / Ashley Cross
Residents in northern Saskatchewan are left picking up the pieces after a storm tore through one of its campgrounds on Saturday.

Campers were destroyed and trees were uprooted during the storm that took place in and around Meadow Lake Provincial Park shortly before 5 p.m.

Environment Canada said there were videos of nearby tornadoes, but could not confirm a tornado touched down in the park.

The event left some people taking cover, trying to stay safe.

According to a statement by the Saskatchewan Government, emergency teams from the Ministry of Government Relations were sent to the area. They confirmed substantial damage and advised the public to avoid travelling through the area.

Ashley Cross’s family stands in what’s left of the campground.

Provided Photo / Ashley Cross

They said they will provide more information once they have more details.

Premier Scott Moe sent out a Tweet regarding the situation Saturday evening.

There have been reports of minor injuries, but nothing confirmed. STARS ambulance were dispatched to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The storm also impacted powerline in the areas.

Global News has reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP for more information but is still waiting for a response.

More to details to come…

