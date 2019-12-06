Menu

Crime

Vancouver police seek witnesses to violent West End assault that led to serious injuries

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 5:36 pm
Updated December 6, 2019 5:54 pm
Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to an assault in the West End on Nov. 30, 2019.
Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to an assault in the West End on Nov. 30, 2019. Vancouver Police Department/Twitter

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to a violent assault in the West End last week that left a 46-year-old man with serious injuries.

Police say officers were called to Thurlow Street north of Davie Street just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 30, where they found the injured victim.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains nearly a week after the incident.

VPD spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a statement that police have been unable to interview the victim due to his injuries.

“It’s very important for any witnesses or anyone who may have information about this assault to speak with our officers,” Roed said.

No description is available for the suspect, who police say walked away north on Thurlow Street with two other people.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim is described as a Caucasian man, 6’4″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a light grey patterned dress shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the assault.

Police say the victim was walking north on Thurlow on the west sidewalk when he was attacked.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
