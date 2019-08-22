Violent West End arrest sends 2 Vancouver police officers to hospital

A violent arrest in Vancouver’s West End Wednesday evening sent two police officers to hospital after the suspect repeatedly bit and punched them.

Police say the officers were called to the area of Pacific and Thurlow streets around 5 p.m., where witnesses reported a man “yelling and behaving erratically.”

The two officers attempted to take the 50-year-old man into custody when the suspect assaulted them and attempted to take one of their firearms.

The officers, both of them females, suffered cuts and scratches to their faces and heads, according to police.

The suspect also injured one officer’s arm and bit the other officer’s finger.

Police say a bystander who witnessed the assault intervened to help the officers, but the suspect fled the scene.

Additional officers arrested the suspect after a brief pursuit on foot, using a taser to finally subdue the man.

The injured officers were treated for their injuries in hospital and have been released.

The suspect was also taken to hospital and assessed for injuries, and later taken to jail.

Police say they are recommending criminal charges.

“This violent incident highlights the unpredictable nature of our job and the dangers police officers face day in, day out,” Const. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“These officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and keep the city safe.”

Anyone with additional information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police.