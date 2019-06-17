Video shows Vancouver police taking down stabbing suspect with Taser as large crowd looks on

WARNING: This story contains disturbing video posted to social media that features strong language. Discretion is advised.

A large crowd leaving a Vancouver music festival got a front-row seat to a dramatic police takedown of a stabbing suspect Sunday night.

Vancouver police said on Monday that they were called to the McDonald’s restaurant at East Hastings Street and Cassiar Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing near a bus stop outside.

WATCH (April 30, 2019): Vancouver police takedown caught on camera

Officers found the suspect, a 22-year-old Surrey man, near the bus stop and attempted to arrest him at gunpoint, but police say the suspect was unco-operative.

The suspect was eventually arrested after officers used a Taser to subdue him, allowing them to pull the man to the ground.

READ MORE: Video captures Emergency Response Team using flashbangs in dramatic Vancouver takedown

Police say a knife was recovered at the scene, and the suspect, who remains in custody, was treated for a cut to his hand that he had reportedly received before police arrived.

The victim, a 22-year-old Langley man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and the victim did not know each other, police said, and had a “verbal dispute” that led to the alleged stabbing.

READ MORE: Vancouver police K9 takedown caught on camera

Both men were part of a large crowd of people who had left the nearby Breakout Festival at the PNE Amphitheater , which is billed as “Canada’s only all hip-hop music festival.”

Several of those people witnessed the takedown first hand, with at least one person posting video to social media that has since been shared widely.

just saw racist Vancouver cops point a gun at a kid’s stomach, taser him, and then tackle him to the ground outside of the McDonalds at cassiar and hastings. @VancouverPD what the fuck. pic.twitter.com/RFu4gHjj8v — Alarmist Morissette (@anguishreid) June 17, 2019

Police are now recommending charges of assault with a weapon against the suspect.

Global News has reached out to the person who posted the video for his reaction to the takedown, which he claims was racially motivated.

—With files from Sarah MacDonald