2 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Elderslie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 1:01 pm
Updated December 6, 2019 1:02 pm
The two who died were in a vehicle travelling northbound and were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The two who died were in a vehicle travelling northbound and were pronounced dead at the scene, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Two people have died following a crash involving two vehicles in Elderslie, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

South Bruce OPP say at about 1:30 p.m., officers received a report of a crash on Bruce County Road 10 and attended the scene with paramedics and fire crews.

The two who died were in a vehicle travelling northbound and were pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The occupant of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

“We have a northbound car on County Road 10, and we have a southbound van on County Road 10,” South Bruce OPP Kevin Martin told Global News. “The northbound vehicle was skidding and actually struck the southbound van.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Are you prepared for winter driving?
