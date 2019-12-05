Barrie police investigating alleged theft from Leon’s Furniture

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are investigating an alleged theft that took place at Leon’s Furniture in Barrie on Tuesday.

Police say they attended the store at 81 Bryne Dr. after it was determined that a soundbar valued at almost $300 was stolen.

Video surveillance shows that the suspect entered the store and made his way to the electronics department where the sound bar was removed and wrapped in the jacket he had been wearing, police say.

The soundbar is described to be a black LG 4.1 Channel 420 Watt Sound Bar, Model SJ4R, police add.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s, with an athletic build, brown hair, wearing a white-and-blue Under Armour baseball hat, a grey-and-black quilted jacket, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Minke of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

