Crime

Barrie police investigating alleged theft from Leon’s Furniture

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 4:43 pm
Barrie police released surveillance images of a man believed to have stolen electronic equipment. .
Barrie police released surveillance images of a man believed to have stolen electronic equipment. . Barrie police / Handout

Officers are investigating an alleged theft that took place at Leon’s Furniture in Barrie on Tuesday.

Police say they attended the store at 81 Bryne Dr. after it was determined that a soundbar valued at almost $300 was stolen.

READ MORE: 20-year-old arrested, charged following 2 break-ins at Midland, Ont. restaurant: OPP

Video surveillance shows that the suspect entered the store and made his way to the electronics department where the sound bar was removed and wrapped in the jacket he had been wearing, police say.

The soundbar is described to be a black LG 4.1 Channel 420 Watt Sound Bar, Model SJ4R, police add.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported shoplifting incident at Midland Superstore

The suspect is described to be in his 20s, with an athletic build, brown hair, wearing a white-and-blue Under Armour baseball hat, a grey-and-black quilted jacket, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Minke of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

