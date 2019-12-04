Menu

Crime

20-year-old arrested, charged following 2 break-ins at Midland, Ont. restaurant: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 6:26 pm
A 20-year-old of no fixed address has been charged following two break-ins at the Arch Steak House in Midland, Ont. during the early mornings hours of Wednesday and Tuesday, OPP say.

On Tuesday at 5:50 a.m., the restaurant was unlawfully entered, and on Wednesday at 5 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of burglar alarm at the Yonge Street establishment, police say.

An investigation determined that the suspect who broke into Arch Steak House on both days was the same person, police say.

READ MORE: 15-year-old boy charged following Nov. 28 lockdown at Midland school: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Matthew James Cascanette, 20, was arrested at a nearby residence and was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in police custody to appear before bail court in Barrie and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

