Crime

15-year-old boy charged following Nov. 28 lockdown at Midland school: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 5:48 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 5:49 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a lockdown that took place at a Midland high school on Thursday, Nov. 28, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The boy, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief and uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, police say.

On Thursday, officers were called to investigate a “serious allegation” at a Midland high school.

READ MORE: 2 youth arrested in relation to lockdown at Midland school, 1 to face criminal charges

The school was placed on lockdown shortly before noon while police responded to the call, OPP say.

Two suspects were arrested shortly afterward off of school property, police add, and the lockdown was lifted.

According to officers, the accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsMidland crimeMidland school lockdownMidland high school lockdownMidland teen charged
