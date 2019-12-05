OPP investigating reported shoplifting incident at Midland Superstore

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a reported theft that took place at the Real Canadian Superstore in Midland in early November.

The alleged shoplifting incident, which took place at the store on Simcoe County Road 93, was reported at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, police say.

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

