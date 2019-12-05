Menu

Crime

OPP investigating reported shoplifting incident at Midland Superstore

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 12:41 pm
Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.
Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. Handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a reported theft that took place at the Real Canadian Superstore in Midland in early November.

The alleged shoplifting incident, which took place at the store on Simcoe County Road 93, was reported at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, police say.

READ MORE: 20-year-old arrested, charged following 2 break-ins at Midland, Ont. restaurant: OPP

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Southern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsMidland crimeTown of MidlandMidland theftMidland shoplifting incidentReal Canadian Superstore Midland
