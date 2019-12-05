Mobile drug trafficking operation busted at Bradford, Ont. RIDE check: South Simcoe police

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Mississauga man is facing nine charges after a mobile drug trafficking operation was busted during a RIDE check in Bradford, Ont. Wednesday night, South Simcoe police say.

At about 9 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE program at the 5th Line and and 5th Sideroad when they stopped a vehicle and detected a strong smell of cannabis, police say.

According to officers, the driver produced a small, legal amount of cannabis from the console area, but police observed additional amounts in the back passenger seat.

The driver was advised he was in contravention of the Cannabis Control Act for having marijuana readily available to him while operating a vehicle, police say.

2:08 Trudeau says pardoning process for pot will be ‘simplified,’ says legalization was needed Trudeau says pardoning process for pot will be ‘simplified,’ says legalization was needed

Afterward, officers say they found multiple individually-packaged amounts of cannabis, edibles, hashish and shatter, a type of cannabis concentrate.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they seized cash, 277 grams of edibles, 22 vape pens, 660 grams of pre-packaged cannabis, 64 grams of hashish and six grams of shatter.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported shoplifting incident at Midland Superstore

The driver was charged with distributing over 30 grams of dried cannabis, possessing over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public space, possessing illicit cannabis, distribute illicit cannabis, possessing cannabis to sell, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unlawfully selling and distributing cannabis, possession of proceeds and transporting cannabis.

The accused was released with a future court date.