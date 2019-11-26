Menu

Crime

2 charged after dispute ends in alleged assault in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 11:42 am
South Simcoe police have charged two following an alleged assault in Innisfil.
South Simcoe police have charged two following an alleged assault in Innisfil. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men have been charged after South Simcoe police say a man was assaulted and threatened at an Innisfil plaza on Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m., officers say they were called to a plaza on Innisfil Beach Road after the alleged incident occurred.

According to police, the man drove away and the suspects followed him before they were arrested by officers.

Officers say they search the suspects’ vehicles and seized two BB guns and a small pocket knife.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old Innisfil man was charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 20-year-old Innisfil man was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to police, the alleged victim was not injured.

The accused were released with a January court date.

