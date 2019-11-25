Police identify 2 additional suspects in connection with Barrie murder

Send this page to someone via email

Officers say they’ve identified two additional suspects who are wanted for first-degree murder in connection to a Barrie stabbing that left one dead on Nov. 16.

Police say they’ve obtained warrants for the arrest of the suspects, who are 25 and 26 years old.

According to officers, the 25-year-old man is currently in custody for an unrelated matter and will be charged at a later date.

The 26-year-old suspect is Tyler Wren, who is of no fixed address, police say.

He is described to be five-foot-six in height and 188 pounds, with a thin build, brown hair, blue eyes, a beard and small facial tattoos under each eye, police add.

On Nov. 16, a 30-year-old Barrie man was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries on Dunlop Street East.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

On Nov. 17, a post-mortem examination determined that the man died as a result of being fatally stabbed, officers say.

On Thursday, a 28-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent, police add.

Police say residents should not approach Wren if he’s observed or located because he’s considered dangerous. Officers say people should call 911 immediately, if they see him.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Bruce Bernard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2162, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

