28-year-old man charged with first-degree murder following Barrie weekend stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday afternoon, police say, in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place early Saturday morning in Barrie.

At 7:15 a.m. Saturday, officers and paramedics responded to 16 Dunlop Street East, where a 30-year-old man was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to officers, the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Barrie man dies following stabbing

The deceased has been identified as Ryan Babineau, police say, and a post-mortem examination has determined that he died after receiving fatal stab wounds.

Police say they found the 28-year-old suspect at a Barrie residence and that he has no fixed address.

In addition to first-degree murder, he was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say he’s scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Friday.

READ MORE: Huntsville OPP investigating alleged vehicle theft

According to police, a stolen grey 2019 Mazda X3T that was involved in the homicide was located at a Huntsville motel on Main Street West on Thursday.

A short time later, police say Huntsville OPP arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of stolen property.

According to officers, the 27-year-old man is not involved in Babineau’s murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Bruce Bernard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2162, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:44 Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects