28-year-old man charged with first-degree murder following Barrie weekend stabbing

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday afternoon, police say, in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place early Saturday morning in Barrie.
At 7:15 a.m. Saturday, officers and paramedics responded to 16 Dunlop Street East, where a 30-year-old man was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say.
According to officers, the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The deceased has been identified as Ryan Babineau, police say, and a post-mortem examination has determined that he died after receiving fatal stab wounds.
Police say they found the 28-year-old suspect at a Barrie residence and that he has no fixed address.
In addition to first-degree murder, he was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.
Officers say he’s scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Friday.
According to police, a stolen grey 2019 Mazda X3T that was involved in the homicide was located at a Huntsville motel on Main Street West on Thursday.
A short time later, police say Huntsville OPP arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of stolen property.
According to officers, the 27-year-old man is not involved in Babineau’s murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Bruce Bernard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2162, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
