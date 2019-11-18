Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after Barrie man dies following stabbing

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 12:28 pm
The investigation, which is now being treated as a homicide, appears to be isolated in nature, according to police.
The investigation, which is now being treated as a homicide, appears to be isolated in nature, according to police. Police handout

Barrie police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who they say was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene at 16 Dunlop St. E. at 7:15 a.m. to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: 4 arrested in prescription fraud in Muskoka — OPP

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The investigation, which is now being treated as a homicide, appears to be isolated in nature, according to police.

READ MORE: 35-year-old charged after drugs, cash seized in Orillia, police say

Officers say the identity of the deceased will not be released until the conclusion of a forensic post-mortem examination, which is scheduled to take place at the Office of the Chief Coroner Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Bruce Bernard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2162, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire
Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingBarrie CrimeBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie stabbingBarrie homicideDunlop Street EastDunlop Street East stabbingDunlop Street stabbingOffice of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.