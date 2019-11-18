Police investigating after Barrie man dies following stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who they say was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene at 16 Dunlop St. E. at 7:15 a.m. to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The investigation, which is now being treated as a homicide, appears to be isolated in nature, according to police.

Officers say the identity of the deceased will not be released until the conclusion of a forensic post-mortem examination, which is scheduled to take place at the Office of the Chief Coroner Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Bruce Bernard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2162, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:50 Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire