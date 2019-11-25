OPP investigating after bludgeoned beaver found in Tay Township

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a reported animal cruelty incident.

On Saturday afternoon, officers say they were dispatched to the end of Industrial Road in Tay Township after a resident found the remains of a beaver in roadside ditch. The animal appeared to have been bludgeoned.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

