Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating after bludgeoned beaver found in Tay Township

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 3:08 pm
Officers say anyone with information can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Officers say anyone with information can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers. Global News File

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a reported animal cruelty incident.

On Saturday afternoon, officers say they were dispatched to the end of Industrial Road in Tay Township after a resident found the remains of a  beaver in roadside ditch. The animal appeared to have been bludgeoned.

READ MORE: Ontario government to introduce new animal welfare legislation

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Baby beaver receiving care at Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre
Baby beaver receiving care at Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Southern Georgian Bay OPPTiny TownshipTiny Township newsbludgeoned beaverTiny newsTiny Township animal crueltyTiny Township bludgeoned beaver
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.