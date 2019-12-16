The best viral moments of 2019, from Area 51 to Baby Yoda

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the news cycle being downright depressing at times, 2019 was #blessed with many moments that helped us forget — if only for a little while.

We sparked joy with Marie Kondo, raised brows at the Cats movie trailer, grooved with Kermit and freed Quilty the cat from solitary confinement. Some of us stormed Area 51, while others athletically kicked off bottle caps and applauded Fiji Water Girl for seizing her 15 minutes of fame by the Globes horns.

Whatever tickled our personal fancies this year, there were certainly 365 days chock-full of hilarious, shocking and just plain weird moments.

Here are the top viral moments of 2019.

Dead man pranks funeral-goers with prerecorded message

An Irish man who died in October wanted to have the last laugh and recorded hilarious audio of him shouting “Let me out!” as he was being lowered into the grave.

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Deceased man pranks funeral-goers with message from beyond the grave Deceased man pranks funeral-goers with message from beyond the grave

Computer glitch removes filter, reveals Chinese vlogger’s real face

A Chinese blogger who refers to herself as “Your Highness Qiao Biluo” accidentally revealed her true identity after a computer glitch removed the filter she was using to make herself appear younger.

A million cannibal ants were unleashed from a nuclear bunker in Poland

A lost “colony” of nearly one million wood ants that survived for years by eating each other were returned to their former pipe homes with full access to the outside world by Polish researchers.

Millions of ants fell down this pipe and could not return to their colony. Wojciech Stephan

Grandma swept out to sea in Iceland while posing for photo on “iceberg throne”

A grandmother was washed out into the Icelandic sea while posing for photos on an “iceberg throne” when a large wave dislodged the chunk of ice, sending it drifting away from shore. (Don’t worry, she’s fine.)

Story continues below advertisement

Catherine Streng received several text messages and photos from her father about his trip to Iceland with his mother, detailing the grandmother’s misadventure. Catherine Streng via Storyful

Kylie Jenner no longer holds the most ‘liked’ Instagram post thanks to an egg stock photo

A boring stock photo of a brown egg on a white background scrambled its way to the top of Instagram, becoming the most liked post of all time with 53 million likes and counting, poaching the title from reality TV personality Kylie Jenner.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but…”

This phrase became a free pass for anyone to send their personal advice out into the ether.

Story continues below advertisement

I don't know who needs to hear this but please do not run for president — Haley Mlotek (@haleymlotek) May 3, 2019

I don’t know who needs to hear this but cancel that free trial. — tiffany (@mombxtch) February 17, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

i don't know who needs to hear this, but using a makeup wipe isn't the same as washing your face — Aurora McCausland (@AuroraMccy) April 28, 2019

Groovy Kermit

This slow-dancing Kermit started as a Snapchat filter and became a “that feeling when” meme — the perfect video to express sheer joy or happiness.

when the succession theme song hits pic.twitter.com/YDKhIrCSFA — nick usen (@nickusen) June 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Nancy Pelosi clapping at U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won the title of “Queen of the Condescending Applause” during a State of the Union address after sarcastically clapping at Trump when he said: “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of co-operation, compromise and the common good.”

At the time, Pelosi and Trump were in a major disagreement over his bid to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave President Donald Trump a sarcastic clap after completing the third-longest State of the Union address in history. Giphy

Bottlecap challenge

For some reason, someone somewhere decided to karate-kick a loosened bottle cap off the top of a water bottle without actually kicking the bottle itself, which resulted in thousands of people (with arguably too much time of their hands) doing the same.

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Bottle Cap Challenge goes viral Bottle Cap Challenge goes viral

Cats movie trailer

The highly anticipated trailer for the feature film Cats, based off the hit Broadway musical, birthed a number of confused questions — “Why do the female cats have breasts?” being one of them.

I don't know why you're all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 18, 2019

I can never let our cats see this trailer. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) July 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Area 51 stormers showed up — and one hero did a perfect Naruto run

People showed up in the Nevada desert for Alienstock, a music festival that sprang out of a viral Facebook plan to storm Area 51 in September, and one festivalgoer nailed a Naruto run during a live news broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

Area 51 “my alien”

The storming of Area 51 had alien enthusiasts getting very creative about what Earth amenities and interests they’d introduce to their new BFFs.

My alien after I introduce it to Lana Del Rey #Area51 pic.twitter.com/KwU0BqqCt0 — kim 🍒 (@mazzyflower) July 16, 2019

My alien that I stole from area 51 waking me up at 3 AM asking me how to flush the toilet #Area51 pic.twitter.com/U1rqnFY46b — 🇲🇽Paco442🇲🇽 (@Paco_442) July 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

My alien after I explain to her what a hot girl summer is pic.twitter.com/92XYKRVSuY — mx (@oxoxmax) July 14, 2019

30-50 feral hogs

An oddly specific number of feral hogs became the joke of 2019 after they somehow got dragged into the U.S. gun reform debate.

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — Willie McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Daenerys Targaryen’s smug squint

A moment that could have otherwise been missed in a Game of Thrones episode became an incredible way for internet users to mock each other. Even better was the faceoff between the Mother of Dragons and Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth).

"Can I speak to your manager please?" "I AM the manager" pic.twitter.com/uA3ZXizJtH — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) April 26, 2019

Marie Kondo’s Tidying Up

There’s no doubt the cleaning master Kondo’s “does this spark joy?” rule has inspired many to declutter, but the hilarious memes that came of it spark joy even more than getting rid of your 20-year-old soccer jersey.

Story continues below advertisement

“Get rid of things that don’t give you any joy,” Marie Kondo said, gently gathering up Twitter into her hands, folding it in half, crushing it into a small cube and blasting it into the infinite void of space. “Create a space for your ideal self.” — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 6, 2019

MARIE KONDO: hold this book and see if it sparks joy ME: wow, it does MARIE KONDO (removing fake book jacket): that book was mein kampf — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) January 3, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Cat banished to solitary confinement after breaking friends out of Texas animal shelter

The Friends for Life Animal Rescue came into possession of a whiskered Houdini known as Quilty, but the cat’s escape artist antics got him into a bit of a trouble, forcing his owners to lock him in solitary confinement.

Quilty the cat had to be confined to the lobby after repeatedly jail-breaking his feline friends at a Texas animal rescue centre. Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization

Missouri woman rescues abandoned ‘unicorn’ puppy with forehead tail

One special puppy garnered itself the name Narwhal because of the tail growing out of its head.

“And I oop!—”

This meme, coined by drag queen Jasmine Masters, became the perfect response to making a tragic mistake.

Story continues below advertisement

Rose: “I’ll never let go” Rose: *lets go 5 minutes later* Jack: pic.twitter.com/DczanFbduk — AIWFCIY So So Def Remix stan (@extrapettychris) March 27, 2019

Ancient Greeks after accidentally looking at Medusa pic.twitter.com/oKlv1Lt9Xx — 🌲🌲 QUADMAS 🌲🌲 (@quaddiequad) March 17, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

when I’m mid convo and a period cramp paralyzes me pic.twitter.com/0lo9ZLtY5s — M. (@maj07_) March 14, 2019

Fiji Water Girl — a Canadian model — stole Golden Globes red carpet spotlight

As some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to the red carpet ahead of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in January, a Canadian woman carrying a tray of bottled Fiji Water stole the spotlight after photobombing several celebrities, pouring herself into internet fame.

1:12 Golden Globe Fiji Water girl first major meme of 2019? Golden Globe Fiji Water girl first major meme of 2019?

Father has full-fledged conversation with his toddler

Comedian DJ Pryor shared a hilarious video of him and his son, Kingston Jierre, having what sounds like a two-sided conversation in perfect English.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduce their first child, Archie Harrison, to the world

The duke and duchess posed with their newborn in Windsor Castle on May 8, just two days after he was born, and announced his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Kamala Harris waving

A video of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful waving and placing her hand to her heart took on a hilarious life of its own this summer.

Me waving goodbye to my ex-boyfriends who naively believe that we're parting on good terms and meanwhile i'm quietly planning their destruction. pic.twitter.com/i637KL0bJH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Idris Elba choking on chicken

The multi-hyphenate made one of the most popular appearances on Sean Evans’ wing-eating interview show Hot Ones, and the moment of him choking on spicy chicken birthed many a hilarious meme.

Baby Yoda of The Mandalorian is here to unite the internet

Yoda is easily one of the most beloved (and wisest) characters of the Star Wars franchise, and the internet lost its mind when a baby version of the Jedi master was revealed as a character in The Mandalorian, a Disney+ TV series.

The character known online as “Baby Yoda” is shown in this image from the Star Wars TV Series ‘The Mandalorian.’ Disney/Lucasfilm

—

Story continues below advertisement

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca