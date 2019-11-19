Menu

Entertainment

‘Cats’ new trailer: A closer look at Taylor Swift and Idris Elba’s cat characters

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 11:52 am
Updated November 19, 2019 11:55 am
New ‘Cats’ trailer released
WATCH: Universal Pictures released a brand-new trailer for 'Cats,' a film adaptation of the stage musical to be released in theatres on Dec. 20.

In about one month, Cats will be released to theatres, but for now, Universal has released a second trailer for the film with a closer look at a star-studded ensemble of actors as cats.

The upcoming movie musical’s second trailer shows the cats doing more cat-like activities than just dancing and singing.

One cat is playing with catnip in a blinged-out container, another yells “Milk!” and James Corden’s cat even hisses at another feline.

READ MORE: ‘Cats’ movie trailer — Internet recoils at teaser for live-action musical

Cats uses the actors’ faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur as they sing and dance.

The second trailer gives viewers a closer look at Taylor Swift’s cat as she performs on stage.

“Tonight is a magical night where I choose the cat that deserves a new life,” Judi Dench’s cat says at the beginning of the trailer.

“Going to the ball could get dangerous,” Idris Elba’s cat says before laughing.

The movie also features Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner sells $600M stake in her beauty business

Many people took to Twitter to discuss the new Cats trailer after it was released.

Cats hits theatres Dec. 20.

Watch the second trailer in the video above.

Cats, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, cats cast, cats details, cats release date, Cats the movie, cats trailer, Cats trailer 2, cats trailers, idris elba cats, new cats trailer, taylor swift cats
