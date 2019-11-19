‘Cats’ new trailer: A closer look at Taylor Swift and Idris Elba’s cat characters

Send this page to someone via email

In about one month, Cats will be released to theatres, but for now, Universal has released a second trailer for the film with a closer look at a star-studded ensemble of actors as cats.

The upcoming movie musical’s second trailer shows the cats doing more cat-like activities than just dancing and singing.

One cat is playing with catnip in a blinged-out container, another yells “Milk!” and James Corden’s cat even hisses at another feline.

READ MORE: ‘Cats’ movie trailer — Internet recoils at teaser for live-action musical

Cats uses the actors’ faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur as they sing and dance.

The second trailer gives viewers a closer look at Taylor Swift’s cat as she performs on stage.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tonight is a magical night where I choose the cat that deserves a new life,” Judi Dench’s cat says at the beginning of the trailer.

“Going to the ball could get dangerous,” Idris Elba’s cat says before laughing.

The movie also features Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner sells $600M stake in her beauty business

Many people took to Twitter to discuss the new Cats trailer after it was released.

Please get the Cats trailer off my tl, it's scaring me — Annie | GO SEE CHARLIE'S ANGELS | (@ShyAnnieG) November 19, 2019

It haunts me so much. I don't know why I isolated just this clip. pic.twitter.com/Qd21ZupICO — Adam Murray (@Atom_Murray) November 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor featured in the new CATS trailer! 🐱✨ pic.twitter.com/U3zmxTm90G — Taylor Swift News (@TSwift_Spotify) November 19, 2019

There's a new Cats trailer… *resumes screaming in terror* AAAAAAAAAHHHHH! pic.twitter.com/faSzFb5zXB — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) November 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

At this point I'm just living from CATS trailer to CATS trailer. — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) November 18, 2019

as soon as I saw @catsmovie gave the lady cats breasts, I should have assumed someone would shake them while dancing but I still wasn't prepared for the reality of what that would look like… pic.twitter.com/tT24lyBcAG — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In honour of the new Cats trailer, here’s the most terrifying image in the world pic.twitter.com/28DJLqAbzx — It’s……… Rebekah Vardy’s account (@Gracezillaa) November 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

That Cats trailer is somehow……worse? — will hardy (@wiliamhardy) November 19, 2019

Cats hits theatres Dec. 20.

Watch the second trailer in the video above.