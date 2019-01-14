Kylie Jenner no longer has most ‘liked’ Instagram post, thanks to this egg stock photo

A boring stock photo of a brown egg on a white background has scrambled its way to the top of Instagram, becoming the most liked post of all time, poaching the title from reality TV personality Kylie Jenner.

On Jan. 4, this photo of an egg was posted on Instagram.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” reads the post accompanying the photo. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

It took less than 10 days for the egg to top the charts, amassing over 27 million likes by Monday morning, beating Jenner’s post where she announced the name of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The egg account celebrated the feat, saying the account is “only just getting started.”

“This is a madness,” reads the post. “What a time to be alive.”

Jenner responded in an Instagram video after losing the title to a measly egg.

“Take that little egg,” Jenner said, while cracking an egg onto pavement.

What a time to be alive, indeed.