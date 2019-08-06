Why ‘30-50 feral hogs’ have hijacked the U.S. gun reform debate

A heated Twitter discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. took an unexpected turn over the weekend, when one comment threw the internet into a confused frenzy over feral hogs.

After back-to-back mass shootings on Friday and Saturday in Dayton, Oh. and El Paso, Tx., talk of gun law reform — especially around high-powered assault weapons — in the United States heated up. Both shooters reportedly used high-powered rifles.

Musician Jason Isbell decided to contribute to the conversation.

“If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem,” he wrote on Twitter. “You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

It was Twitter user William McNabb’s response that threw people for a loop, after he used an anecdote of feral hogs to defend ownership of assault weapons.

“Legit question for rural Americans,” he wrote. “How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

Some read McNabb’s tweet as an argument for using assault weapons to defend one’s property from wild animals.

However, others were confused and mystified by the prospect of a massive wild pig invasion.

“Feral hogs” started trending on Twitter with hundreds of hilarious memes pointing out the absurdity of McNabb’s argument.

my milkshake brings 30-50 feral hogs to the yard — summertime vibes dante 🌹 (@videodante) August 5, 2019

30-50 feral hogs? sounds like my dating history lmao — Lucy Valentine (@LucyXIV) August 5, 2019

Please help there’s 30-50 Pharrell hogs in my yard, they won’t stop singing Happy #feralhogs pic.twitter.com/qLtm266Yd1 — mags (@HerseyMaggie) August 6, 2019

30-50 FERAL HOGS IN YOUR AREA CHAT NOW — cool cud (@kamilumin) August 5, 2019

sorry boss can’t come in. 30-50 feral hogs came running into my yard again. yeah. about 3-5 mins. where my children play. yeah. see you tomorrow — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) August 5, 2019

This took me 20 minutes to make don’t let it flop #feralhogs pic.twitter.com/AmOuCpEcJH — dani llamas (@danilaundry) August 5, 2019

I am:

⚪️ Gay

⚪️ Straight

🔘 30-50 Feral Hogs Looking for:

⚪️ Money

⚪️ Love

🔘 Small kids in a yard — dirk diggler (@TakeForGrantd) August 5, 2019

#feralhogs when they see a yard of unsupervised children pic.twitter.com/4p39VfhgTO — Caris (@CarisShmaris) August 5, 2019

me, opening twitter: I wonder what surreal thing we've latched onto today to self-medicate from the horrors of observing the greatest crises of the anthropocene era

twitter: thirty to fifty feral hogs

me: ah, good, thank you. — Lindsay 🔪 AniRevo A100 (@neomeruru) August 5, 2019

thinking about the emotional toll of regularly using a machine gun to kill 30-50 feral hogs that illegally enter your property within 3-5 minutes of seeing your children pic.twitter.com/Y7fXIfQ083 — pierre menard (@PierreMenard) August 5, 2019

Remember is not the 30-50 feral hogs that are the problem, it's the people who rile feral hogs up after playing games like Rile of Hog Duty and Forthog. If we all had our own feral hogs we could stop hog invasions. #feralhogs — Gav451 (@gnaylor451) August 5, 2019

Feral hogs may generate plenty of humour on Twitter, but they’re also a source of frustration and angst in some parts of North America, where they’re considered an invasive species.

A study out of the University of Saskatchewan earlier this year dubbed the spread of wild pigs an “ecological train wreck.”

