Police responding to reports of multiple shooters in El Paso, Tex.: officials

Police are currently responding to reports of multiple shooters in El Paso, Tex.

The El Paso Police Department has warned civilians that police will be conducting search on a very large area of the city.

Initial reports warned of an active shooter near Cielo Vista Mall in Texas.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Dallas tweeted that their team is en route on the scene of the shooting to assist El Paso police. The group warned against posting first responder activity to social media.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Texas Governor Greg Abott tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Texas Dept. of Public Safety would be assisting local law enforcement “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest possible conclusion.”

“Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe,” Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted shortly after the news broke.

Presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke also commented about the incident on Twitter, urging citizens to follow police instructions and stay safe.

The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side. Further details weren’t immediately available.

This is a breaking story which will be updated as more information becomes available.