Computer glitch removes filter, reveals Chinese vlogger’s real face

A Chinese blogger accidentally revealed her true identity after a computer glitch removed the filter she was using to make her appear younger.

The woman, who refers to herself as “Your Highness Qiao Biluo,” had garnered nearly 130,000 followers on DouYu, a Chinese live-streaming platform.

Qiaobiluo Dianxia, 58, made a name for herself as a singer while using a filter that made her look like a completely different person, collecting thousands of dollars in monetary gifts from her loyal fans.

Over the years, some fans have given her more than US$14,533, according to China’s Global Times. She’s “worshiped,” they wrote, for being a “cute goddess.”

But on July 25, Dianxia was caught in her lie when she revealed her true appearance during a joint live-stream with user Qingzi on the platform, Lychee News says.

Before this happened, the blogger had her face covered with an anime sticker. Viewers donated money to her throughout the event even without seeing her face.

As viewers demanded she reveal herself, Dianxia said: “I can’t show my face until I receive gifts worth 100,000 yuan ($11,950). After all, I’m a good-looking host.”

Donations began pouring in with the highest one reported to be US$5,813.

She eventually appeased her viewers, but the filter disappeared, with Dianxia only noticing once members began leaving her VIP room in large numbers.

BBC reports that many of her male followers have unfollowed her and cancelled their transactions, angered by being deceived.

While some were outraged by her con to swindle money from her followers, many jumped to her defence.

According to translations provided by AsiaOne, a fan commented on her DouYu page: “Now there are many beautiful girls, and many of them have had work done. To be a popular streamer, you need to have more than just looks.”

Another affectionately referred to her as “granny,” writing: “Protect the world’s best granny.”

The party isn’t over for Dianxia, whose follower count has now reached over 400,000. Given the controversy, she’s also become the most-searched streamer on DouYu.

As such, she’s back to her regular streaming schedule, AsiaOne reports, and is reportedly working on a rap song.

