Heavy rain and winds expected for B.C. coast, Vancouver Island this weekend

It’s going to be a wet, windy weekend for many parts of B.C.’s coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several coastal sections, including Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore and parts of Metro Vancouver.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river will hit northern Vancouver Island and the central coast, including Powell River, early Saturday morning and last until midday Sunday.

“The wettest day by far will be Saturday,” Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said.

“It’ll be heaviest through the day and Sunday morning, and then by late day Sunday it should be begin to ease off.”

The heaviest rainfall is expected on western Vancouver Island and the central coast. Tofino alone could get up to 120 millimetres of rain by Saturday night, Schalle said.

The Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and North Shore mountains will also see significant rainfall through Saturday, with the heaviest amounts exceeding 50 millimetres.

In Metro Vancouver, northeast communities like Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge will be the hardest hit, also exceeding 50 millimetres.

Vancouver, Nanaimo, Victoria and Abbotsford will also see rain Saturday into Sunday, though not reaching the levels of other areas.

In addition to the rain, heavy winds exceeding 90 km/h are also expected to hit western Vancouver Island, the central coast and the North Shore Saturday morning.

Metro Vancouver will get a preview of the wet weekend starting Thursday night, with five to 10 millimetres set to drop on the region by Friday morning.

Drivers are being urged to take caution while on the roads during the heavy rainfall and high winds.

