Saturday’s drizzle broke a new record dry spell for Vancouver in October and November

When rain started falling in Vancouver overnight into Saturday morning, it ended a record-breaking dry spell through October and November.

Those two months have typically seen soggy, blustery weather in years past, but Thursday marked the city’s 13th consecutive day without rain.

Environment Canada says that broke an earlier record set all the way back in 1956, when no rain fell between Nov. 19 to 30.

Friday marked the 14th straight day of sunshine and high clouds, but raindrops finally began to fall around midnight. Only trace amounts fell across the city.

Showers are expected to continue into Saturday night before clearing Sunday, then making periodic returns throughout next week, Environment Canada says.

November is typically one of Vancouver’s wettest months, with an average of about 200 millimetres of precipitation.

