Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Saturday’s drizzle broke a new record dry spell for Vancouver in October and November

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 9:18 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 8
The Friday, November 8, 2019 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

When rain started falling in Vancouver overnight into Saturday morning, it ended a record-breaking dry spell through October and November.

Those two months have typically seen soggy, blustery weather in years past, but Thursday marked the city’s 13th consecutive day without rain.

Environment Canada says that broke an earlier record set all the way back in 1956, when no rain fell between Nov. 19 to 30.

READ MORE: Up to 40 cm of snow in the forecast for northeastern B.C.

Friday marked the 14th straight day of sunshine and high clouds, but raindrops finally began to fall around midnight. Only trace amounts fell across the city.

Showers are expected to continue into Saturday night before clearing Sunday, then making periodic returns throughout next week, Environment Canada says.

November is typically one of Vancouver’s wettest months, with an average of about 200 millimetres of precipitation.

Story continues below advertisement
Heavy rains cause massive flooding in downtown Vancouver
Heavy rains cause massive flooding in downtown Vancouver
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherRainRainfallVancouver rainVancouver rainfallfall rainNovember Rainvancouver dry recordvancouver no rainvancouver november rainvancouver weather record
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.