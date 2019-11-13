Camila Cabello announces 2020 ‘Romance’ tour, 3 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Camila Cabello has not only revealed the release date for her upcoming album, Romance (Dec. 6), but on Wednesday, she also announced an extensive North American tour.

The 26-date trek kicks off on July 29 in Vancouver, before concluding in Miami, Fla., on Sept. 26. The Havana singer’s B.C. stop won’t be her only one in Canada either.

On Sept. 4, Cabello, 22, is scheduled to make a stop at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto — home to her current boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. She will also perform a gig at the Place Bell on Sept. 12 in Laval, Que.

Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming tour via Twitter, Cabello said, “It’s gonna be magic, I can’t wait,” adding “More dates to come #RomanceIsComing.”

On the upcoming release of her sophomore record, the former Fifth Harmony member wrote, “I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. Dec. 6. I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had.”

She continued: “I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, beautiful, unforgettable and at times, so painful [that] I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours.”

Cabello also revealed that a brand new single — the third from Romance — would drop on Friday, calling it “One of the first and one of (her) favourite songs (she) wrote for the album.”

Romance can now be pre-saved here. Additionally, pre-orders for the album go live this Friday, Nov. 15, along with the release of Cabello’s next single — Living Proof.

The album’s lead singles: Shameless and Liar are also available through all major streaming platforms.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

American Express cardholders and Ticketmaster verified fans will be eligible to access an exclusive ticket presale starting on Monday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. (local).

Additional tour dates, updates and information can be found through the official Camila Cabello website.

North American ‘Romance’ 2020 tour dates:

** All Canadian shows are bolded below **

July 29 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

July 31 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Aug. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Aug. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

Aug. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Aug. 12 — Glendale, Ari. @ Gila River Arena

Aug. 14 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 18 — Fort Worth, Tex. @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 19 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Aug. 21 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

Sept. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 8 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 9 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 11 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell

Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 — Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Sept. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Sept. 26 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

