Camila Cabello announces 2020 ‘Romance’ tour, 3 Canadian dates

Camila Cabello has not only revealed the release date for her upcoming album, Romance (Dec. 6), but on Wednesday, she also announced an extensive North American tour.
The 26-date trek kicks off on July 29 in Vancouver, before concluding in Miami, Fla., on Sept. 26. The Havana singer’s B.C. stop won’t be her only one in Canada either.
On Sept. 4, Cabello, 22, is scheduled to make a stop at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto — home to her current boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. She will also perform a gig at the Place Bell on Sept. 12 in Laval, Que.
Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming tour via Twitter, Cabello said, “It’s gonna be magic, I can’t wait,” adding “More dates to come #RomanceIsComing.”
On the upcoming release of her sophomore record, the former Fifth Harmony member wrote, “I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. Dec. 6. I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had.”
Cabello also revealed that a brand new single — the third from Romance — would drop on Friday, calling it “One of the first and one of (her) favourite songs (she) wrote for the album.”
Romance can now be pre-saved here. Additionally, pre-orders for the album go live this Friday, Nov. 15, along with the release of Cabello’s next single — Living Proof.
The album’s lead singles: Shameless and Liar are also available through all major streaming platforms.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.
American Express cardholders and Ticketmaster verified fans will be eligible to access an exclusive ticket presale starting on Monday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. (local).
Additional tour dates, updates and information can be found through the official Camila Cabello website.
North American ‘Romance’ 2020 tour dates:
** All Canadian shows are bolded below **
July 29 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
July 31 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Aug. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Aug. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
Aug. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug. 12 — Glendale, Ari. @ Gila River Arena
Aug. 14 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 18 — Fort Worth, Tex. @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 19 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
Aug. 21 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
Sept. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 8 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 9 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Sept. 11 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 12 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell
Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 23 — Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
Sept. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Sept. 26 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
