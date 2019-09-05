Camila Cabello kicks off ‘Romance’ era with two singles, ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’

Camila Cabello has treated her fans to not one, but two brand new singles.

On Thursday morning, the Señorita singer dropped Liar and Shameless. Both will feature on the 22-year-old’s upcoming sophomore album.

Earlier this week, Cabello revealed that the title of the highly-anticipated album will be Romance. She also served the empowering artwork to be paired with it.

Romance will serve as the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed debut record, Camila (2018).

welcome to the world of Romance !! i’m so excited to share these first two songs with you. listen to ‘Liar’ and ‘Shameless’ out now on @Spotify ❤️https://t.co/73GovWOSM0 🏹https://t.co/xe33nzRyiR #ShamelessandLiarOutNow 🗝 pic.twitter.com/iihMfc8dwG — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 5, 2019

Fortunately for dedicated fans of the Cuban-American songstress, she also decided to release an accompanying music video for Shameless.

In wake of the double-single being released, Cabello received an influx of fan messages asking her all about the upcoming album.

The star answered some of the questions relating to some of the new lyrics and the overall “theme” of Romance.

“Why did you choose this whole concept,” asked one user in a tweet.

Cabello replied, “Because falling in love takes you to another world, and Romance is THAT world.” She added three heart-eye cat emojis.

As of this writing, Romance does not have an official release date, though it is expected to drop through Epic Records later on this year.

Shameless and Liar are now available on all major streaming platforms.

