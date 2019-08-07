Camila Cabello takes stand against body shamers on social media

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of her smash-hit 2017 single, Havana, Camila Cabello took to social media over the weekend with hopes to find herself a suitable picture for the occasion.

Along the way, the Cuban-American singer said, she came across a headline that body-shamed her.

In response, Cabello, 22, did not end up posting a picture to celebrate the Young Thug collaboration, but instead posted a message to her Instagram stories calling out those who have body-shamed her or anyone else over social media.

“I haven’t gone on social media at all with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings,” she began. “But for a second I forgot.”

She issued the statement in support of girls who are still growing up and struggling with their personal body image as a result of being raised in the digital age with social media.

“While trying to find a [picture] to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary, my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me,” she said.

“Honestly, [the] first thing I felt was super insecure,” she added. “[I was] just imagining what these pictures must look like, ‘Oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!'”

“But then, I was like, ‘Of course there are bad pictures. Of course there are bad angles.’ My body’s not made of f**king rock, or all muscle for that matter,” said the Señorita singer.

“The saddest part [about] young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing Photoshopped [and] edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and [that] everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin.

“Suddenly, they think that’s the norm? It isn’t. It’s fake.

“Fake is becoming the new real. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural.

“I won’t buy into [this] bulls**t today,” concluded the pop star.

Cabello’s full statement is available to read above.

Cabello released her debut studio album, Camila, in January 2018. It featured Havana, which has since been certified seven times platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA.

It’s currently unclear if Cabello is working on a followup album, though she revealed to her fans that she was working on “new stuff and things” via Instagram last October.

Her only scheduled concert is at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 20.

Updates and additional information can be found through the official Camila Cabello website.

