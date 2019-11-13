John Legend named People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Send this page to someone via email

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed the news on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice. He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Story continues below advertisement

Shelton, who was the 2017 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, announced Legend’s honour on The Voice.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive 2017 causes outrage among fans

“As you may remember, I was the 2017 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive. Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!” Shelton said to the live audience.

Shelton gifted Legend shorts that had a bedazzled “VEGOTSMA” across the back.

“You already came into this show as an EGOT,” Shelton said, referencing that Legend has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

“Then you won The Voice so it became a VEGOT. Now you have a ‘VEGOTSMA.’ You’re the only one,” Shelton said.

Story continues below advertisement

Legend accepted the shorts and thanked Shelton for helping him through his journey on becoming People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“I don’t know what to say. I want to thank, of course, People magazine, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways,” Legend said of his fellow coach.

“I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today,” the All of Me singer added.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton reads mean tweets about his Sexiest Man Alive 2017 title

Legend tells the magazine in an issue out Friday the honour comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year’s winner. He jokes it “is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Elba congratulated Legend on Twitter, telling him to keep the news away from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was People Magazine’s Sexist Man Alive in 2016.

“My G, Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it,” Elba tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. 😬 https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

READ MORE: Idris Elba named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2018

The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He took home an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song Glory from the film Selma.

Legend has two children with model-television host Chrissy Teigen.

The Love Me Now singer said his wife is proud of him.

“I’ve finally impressed her,” he said.

Teigen wanted to share the news on Twitter but waited until it was announced on The Voice.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen fires back at Donald Trump after he says she’s ‘filthy mouthed’

“I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby,” she teased on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honour!!!!!” Teigen tweeted on Tuesday night.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

She posted a video of herself sharing the news with their daughter Luna, 3, and Miles, 18 months.

“The kids… do not care,” she wrote.

The kids…do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

“@johnlegend come home please. we want to make fun of you in person,” Teigen tweeted.

@johnlegend come home please. we want to make fun of you in person — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich,” she added.

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Teigen said that she was ready for the celebration of her husband and also the backlash against his new title

“I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” she tweeted. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Associated Press