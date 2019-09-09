Chrissy Teigen fires back at Donald Trump after he says she’s ‘filthy mouthed’

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the singer appeared on Sunday.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

Trump also says he hasn’t gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Trump called Legend “boring.” He also said Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, is “filthy mouthed.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump wants ‘bad actress’ Debra Messing fired from ‘Will & Grace’

“Musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” Trump tweeted about passing the criminal justice reform bill.

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in.

“Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — ANYBODY — will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you,” Legend tweeted.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

READ MORE: Kanye West backlash continues after rapper posts text messages with John Legend

Teign took to Twitter to call Trump a “p—y a– b–ch.”

“The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a b–ch,” Teigen sent in a followup tweet.

Teigen and Legend tweeted that they really didn’t want #PresidentP—yA–B–ch to trend.

“No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP—yA–B–ch, not yours!!!!!,” Teigen tweeted.

READ MORE: John Legend says Trump ‘wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama’

“Please don’t make this foul mouthed hashtag trend #PresidentP—yA–B–ch,” Legend tweeted, quoting his wife’s tweet.

Legend explained that Twitter wouldn’t allow #PresidentP—yA–B–ch to trend on the social media platform.

“.@twitter won’t let Twitter be great. I understand. #PresidentP—yA–B–ch is vile and absolutely should not trend,” the All of Me singer wrote.

READ MORE: John Legend performs outside jail to draw attention to immigration

During an interview on CNN’s New Day, former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci called the Twitter drama between Trump and Legend and Teigen “despicable.”

“Despicable stuff,” Scaramucci said.

“Why is that despicable?” host Alisyn Camerota asked.

“Because he’s a private citizen, he’s a fellow citizen in the United States and his wife is a private citizen,” Scaramucci responded.

“Yeah, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen –” Camerota attempted to say before being cut off by Scaramucci.

“You’re going to normalize it now?” Scaramucci asked. “You’ve had 44 presidents. Have any of the other presidents in recent history, modern history gone after their private citizens whether they’re celebrities or not celebrities?”

“What you’re doing is normalizing it because of the last two-and-a-half years this guy has acted like a bully, a crazy person against his fellow citizens,” he continued. “He may not have early-stage dementia but has early-stage fascism.

“He’s gone after my wife, John Legend’s wife. If you want to go after me, no problem, I’m just a fellow citizen,” he added. “But, you know, I’m speaking out against you, go after me. You’re going to go after my wife? After John Legend’s wife? I mean, this guy is despicable, to use his own words, he’s a very, very bad guy.”

—With files from the Associated Press