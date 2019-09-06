Donald Trump wants ‘bad actress’ Debra Messing fired from ‘Will & Grace’

U.S. President Donald Trump is attacking Debra Messing again, calling her a racist and saying she should be fired from Will & Grace.

Messing apologized earlier this week after tweeting in support of an Alabama church sign which reads “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

Trump tweeted Thursday that Messing was being held to a different standard than what was used for Roseanne Barr, whose show Roseanne was cancelled in 2018 by ABC after she made racist comments about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“Bad “actress” Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness,” Trump tweeted.

He added: “If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Messing has previously asked that names of attendees at an upcoming Beverly Hills event for Trump be made public. She argued that the public should know who is donating to and fundraising for his re-election campaign.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing wrote on Aug. 31.

Messing’s Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack tweeted the same story and wrote, “Hey @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thnx.”

The Will & Grace stars’ tweets were met with criticism and #RacistDebraMessing began trending on Twitter.

Messing apologized for liking the sign which reads “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

“NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews,” she wrote in response to a viral video of comedian Terrence K. Williams criticizing her for her comments on her since-deleted tweet.

She continued: “THAT is where my support of a sign at a southern black church came from. The use of the term “mentally ill” was wrong & hurtful. NUMBER 2 I NEVER NOR WOULD I EVER call for a blacklist of anyone for any reason. The info is publicly available.

“I as a consumer want to know where my money is going when I pay for entertainment. Just as you have the right to not watch W&G bc I don’t support Trump, I have the right to not go see (pay for) a movie with someone supporting babies in cages. It is First Amendment. Information, Knowledge.That is how we make decisions whether to see a movie or whom to vote for. Transparency is needed. Again, the lists are available to the public. There is nothing threatening about asking politely for information,” she tweeted.

On Sept. 3, McCormack released a statement on social media in regards to his tweet.

“I want to be clear about my social media post from last week, which has been misinterpreted in a very upsetting way. I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kind, as anyone who knows we would attest. I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record,” he wrote.

McCormack continued: “I am holding myself responsible for making educated and informed decisions that I can morally and ethically stand by and to do that, transparency is essential.”

Messing posted McCormack’s statement to Twitter. “I couldn’t have said it better. @EricMcCormack,” she tweeted.

NBC has already said Will & Grace will end its revival run after three seasons in 2020.

When the comedy first aired from 1998-2006, it was a groundbreaker for its depiction of gay friends Will and Jack, played by Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes. Messing won an Emmy Award in 2003 for playing the title character Grace.

Global News reached out to NBC for comment.

—With files from the Associated Press