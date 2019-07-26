‘Will & Grace’ reboot ending after next season

The Will & Grace reboot is ending with its third season in 2020.

Executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows decided to end the show that follows the original eight-season run from 1998 to 2006, before being rebooted 11 years later in 2017.

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” they said in a joint statement. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”

The comedy, which stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, was renewed for a third season in March 2017, ahead of its second season.

“In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace,” said Mutchnick, Kohan and Burrows. “They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show’s supportive and caring home since day one.”

NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy said the “impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history.”

“A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run,” Telegdy and Cheeks said.

Messing revealed on Instagram that the creative team “decided it was the right time” to say goodbye… again.

“We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS,” she wrote. “What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right.”

“THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled, once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all,” Messing concluded.

McCormack took to Twitter to write, “Well, we’re taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude… and on our own terms. Season 3 of #WillandGrace) (well, season 11!) will be our grand finale… and it’s gonna be FANTASTIC.”

Well, we're taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude… and on our own terms. Season 3 of #WillandGrace (well, season 11!) will be our grand finale… and it's gonna be FANTASTIC.

Hayes wrote: “For all Will & Grace fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter). To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you.”

For all “Will & Grace" fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter). To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you. ❤️ Love to you all.

Sean

Will & Grace won 18 Emmys out of 88 nominations.

A premiere date for the third and final season of Will & Grace has not yet been announced.