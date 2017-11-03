‘Will & Grace’ fans react to show killing off key supporting character

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Will & Grace entitled “Rosario’s Quinceanera.”

Thursday night’s episode of Will & Grace delivered some shocking news about Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) beloved maid, Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar (Shelley Morrison).

When the revival of Will & Grace returned with the four lead characters, things became more exciting as a variety of returning supporting cast members were announced to return as well.

But one big character has been noticeably missing and Will & Grace finally addressed her absence, announcing the death of Rosario midway through the newest episode.

After suffering a sudden heart attack, Rosario was briefly hospitalized before ultimately passing away — offscreen.

After her death, Karen decided to give Rosario’s services a theme: a quinceañera.

Rosario’s services also brought back another fan favourite character. Lorraine Finster (Minnie Driver), Karen’s husband’s mistress, came to pay her respects to Rosario. She is the latest in a line of original actors returning for guest appearances, including Harry Connick Jr., Leslie Jordan and Bobby Cannavale.

After cracking a couple jokes, Karen tells Rosario that she loves her and the episode ends with Karen placing her hand on Rosario’s coffin and saying “Te amo, Mami,” before she sits with her one last time.

The end of Rosario’s character was due to Morrison’s, 81, decision to retire from acting, but that did not stop fans from taking to social media to express their shock over the news of her character’s death.

Omg I have tears running down my face. My heart 💔 Karen’s love for Rosario is endless and my heart hurts #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/4TKDkBneQA — Naaay (@B_LifeAsIKnowIt) November 3, 2017

That was the saddest #willandgrace ever. I miss Rosario! @WillAndGrace — Just Me (@jstmeandthewrld) November 3, 2017

Tonight's #willandgrace had me crying from laughter practically to the end and then I was crying from sadness. A touching tribute to Rosario — Kim (@KimJaSamFan) November 3, 2017

I shouldn’t be this upset about a fictional character from a comedy show dying 😞 R.I.P. Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar #WillAndGrace — Britanni Taylor (@BritanniTaylor) November 3, 2017

Karen saying goodbye to Rosario literally just broke my heart.. 😭 #WillAndGrace 💔💔💔 — Weronikaa⚡️ (@w_raczek) November 3, 2017

.@MeganMullally likely just won an Emmy nom & win for her performance tonight. I'm not crying. You're crying. #WillAndGrace @WillAndGrace — Patrick Ryan (@thepatrickryan_) November 3, 2017

One of my all-time favorite TV relationships – Karen and #Rosario ❤️ Rosie you will be missed. @WillAndGrace #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/MclSFNd80C — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) November 3, 2017

You know it's been an odd week when #WillAndGrace makes you cry harder than #ThisIsUs. #TeAmoMami — Debbie Gajdosik (@DebbieGajdosik) November 3, 2017

Mullally posted a picture with her “fren” Morrison on Twitter Thursday.

David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, creators of the hit sitcom, felt they needed to give Rosario’s character a “proper send off” when they knew Morrison couldn’t commit to a return for the revival.

“They were so rough with each other,” Mutchnick said of Karen and Rosario. “But the reason the audience responded to that was because it was clear that what was underneath that was a very deep bond.”

Will & Grace airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.