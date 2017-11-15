Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive 2017 causes outrage among fans

Blake Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 on Tuesday and a lot of people online are disagreeing with the publication.
The 41-year-old country music star had his own thoughts on his new title. The Voice coach took to Twitter on Tuesday night, writing “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful…”
Following the Tuesday announcement, people on Twitter were confused and sometimes even angry, suggesting that men like Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba and Jason Momoa should have been in the running.
Others were disagreeing with People’s choice, even comparing it to “fake news.”
One Twitter user wrote, “My fav part of Blake Shelton’s sexiest man cover is that even he looks embarrassed about this.”
Portland Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner wrote, “I head my dude Blake Shelton won People Magazine’s “Sexiest man Alive.” Way to hold it down for all the 7s out there. We appreciate you.”
Another Twitter user wrote, “Blake Shelton is People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive! In other news, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently bought People Magazine.”
“The sexiest thing about Blake Shelton is Adam Levine,” one Twitter user wrote, comparing Shelton to his Voice co-star.
Some Shelton fans took to Twitter to say they were excited about Shelton’s new accomplishment.
Shelton continued to tweet about his title on Tuesday night, followed by the hashtag #DontHateMeBecauseImBeautiful.
He also received his own emoji.
Shelton couldn’t believe the news, just as many people online.
Shelton responded to the announcement by saying that People “must be running out of people” and were “down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”
The country star told People that he wants to show off his title in front of Maroon 5 frontman Levine.
“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a**. As proud as I am and honoured that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about,” he said.
Shelton blindfolded Levine and took him to a lot where he had a surprise waiting. He strategically positioned Levine in front of a brick mural.
“This is a great source of pride and I win,” he said. “You ready? Take off the blindfold, just peek.”
After Levine initially responded with a simple “what,” Shelton elaborated.
“Look how sexy,” Shelton said. “Read that, that says ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ which means that I am the sexiest man that’s living right now.”
“Man, I’m proud of you buddy,” Levine said. “Because I’m only friends with other SMAs.”
Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, took to Twitter on Wednesday writing, “I guess I’ve been kissing the #sexiestmanalive all this time but @people I knew that allready!![sic] @blakeshelton gx.”Follow @KatieScottNews
