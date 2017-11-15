Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive 2017 causes outrage among fans

Blake Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 on Tuesday and a lot of people online are disagreeing with the publication.

The 41-year-old country music star had his own thoughts on his new title. The Voice coach took to Twitter on Tuesday night, writing “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful…”

Following the Tuesday announcement, people on Twitter were confused and sometimes even angry, suggesting that men like Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba and Jason Momoa should have been in the running.

Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive because apparently Idris Elba, Chris Evans and Jason Momoa fell off the planet last night. — Jenn C 🦃🌽🥕🥔🍗🥃 (@TheJennC) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton being sexiest man alive genuinely confuses me because hello did Charlie Hunnam not answer the phone or something??? — a h r i 🍁 (@xoahriellee) November 15, 2017

So if Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive, does that mean Charlie Hunnam is dead? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — BriYonce (@brianna_mcclour) November 15, 2017

How tf is Blake Shelton named sexiest man alive when Idris Elba and Jason Momoa exist. pic.twitter.com/CTzZVOPNUI — Brittany (@brittn) November 15, 2017

Somebody tell me how Blake Shelton won #SexiestManAlive when there are people like Charlie Hunnam out there?!?! pic.twitter.com/z35ff0VoSY — Mackenzie Spear (@kenzeroo95) November 15, 2017



Story continues below Blake Shelton is sexiest man alive?? How can that be when theres👇

David Morrissey

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jason Momoa

Misha Collins

Kit Harrington

Alexander Skarsgård

Charlie Hunnam

Chris Hemsworth

Jensen Ackles

Jared Padelecki

Ryan Hurst

Alexander Calvert

Josh Mcdermitt

ETC. — ♥Harleigh Blake ♥ (@Philips_Queen_3) November 15, 2017

Others were disagreeing with People’s choice, even comparing it to “fake news.”

Blake Shelton is not the sexiest man alive. Sorry, People. — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) November 15, 2017

I don't want to live in a world where Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 15, 2017

People naming Blake Shelton sexiest man alive is making me rethink this entire fake news thing. — Libby Hill (@midwestspitfire) November 14, 2017

PEOPLE: "Blake Shelton is our sexiest man alive!"

Me and every other person on the planet: pic.twitter.com/HPSYhezHjp — santa cinder, 🎄 (@cinderfalling) November 15, 2017

One Twitter user wrote, “My fav part of Blake Shelton’s sexiest man cover is that even he looks embarrassed about this.”

My fav part of Blake Shrelton’s sexiest man cover is that even he looks embarrassed about this pic.twitter.com/XZQkDgbyJn — Jake Cole (@notjustmovies) November 15, 2017

Portland Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner wrote, “I head my dude Blake Shelton won People Magazine’s “Sexiest man Alive.” Way to hold it down for all the 7s out there. We appreciate you.”

I️ heard my dude Blake Shelton won People Magazine’s “Sexiest man Alive.” Way to hold I­t­ down for all the 7s out there. We appreciate you ✊🏽✊🏽 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 13, 2017

Another Twitter user wrote, “Blake Shelton is People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive! In other news, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently bought People Magazine.”

Blake Shelton is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive!

In other news, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently bought People Magazine. — Edan Clay (@EdanClay) November 15, 2017

“The sexiest thing about Blake Shelton is Adam Levine,” one Twitter user wrote, comparing Shelton to his Voice co-star.

The sexiest thing about Blake Shelton is Adam Levine. — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) November 15, 2017

Some Shelton fans took to Twitter to say they were excited about Shelton’s new accomplishment.

Now the whole world knows what we have known for years.. Congratulations Mr..😁🤗💜 — ♥MariaFelecity♥ (@MariaFelecity) November 15, 2017

.@blakeshelton Congratulations Blake><Sexist man alive. We go way back; your very first video. Happy 4 you for all ur success. ❤️👍💯 — G. DeDeo (@g_dedeo) November 15, 2017

I’m soooo happy! You are definitely the sexiest man..handsome, sexy, humorous, caring, kind and generous not to mention down to earth! Great guy! 💜💜💜 — Suzanne Porche (@suzCMfan) November 15, 2017

Shelton continued to tweet about his title on Tuesday night, followed by the hashtag #DontHateMeBecauseImBeautiful.

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

He also received his own emoji.

Shelton couldn’t believe the news, just as many people online.

Shelton responded to the announcement by saying that People “must be running out of people” and were “down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

The country star told People that he wants to show off his title in front of Maroon 5 frontman Levine.

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a**. As proud as I am and honoured that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about,” he said.

Shelton blindfolded Levine and took him to a lot where he had a surprise waiting. He strategically positioned Levine in front of a brick mural.

“This is a great source of pride and I win,” he said. “You ready? Take off the blindfold, just peek.”

After Levine initially responded with a simple “what,” Shelton elaborated.

“Look how sexy,” Shelton said. “Read that, that says ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ which means that I am the sexiest man that’s living right now.”

“Man, I’m proud of you buddy,” Levine said. “Because I’m only friends with other SMAs.”

Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, took to Twitter on Wednesday writing, “I guess I’ve been kissing the #sexiestmanalive all this time but @people I knew that allready!![sic] @blakeshelton gx.”