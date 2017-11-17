Blake Shelton reads mean tweets about his Sexiest Man Alive 2017 title

Blake Shelton shared a video to social media on Thursday where he reads some of his “favourite mean posts” about his new title as People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

It was announced earlier this week that People magazine had chosen to honour Shelton with the title this year.

While some fans were excited about the country singer’s new title, Shelton also received major backlash on social media after the announcement was made.

Shelton posted the video reading the tweets on his Twitter page, with the caption, “Thank y’all for the supportive words! #Don’tHateMeBecauseImBeautiful.”

“Hey guys, Blake Shelton here and I’m backstage at The Ellen Show and I’m just wallowing, celebrating my People magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ honour that’s been bestowed upon me,” Shelton says in the video. “And I wanted to look at social media and see what’s being said out there by my supportive people. So I just wanted to read you some of my favourite mean posts.”

One of the tweets read, “Woke up this morning to the news that Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the ‘Great Sexy Plague of 2017’ overnight. You will be missed.” In response, The Voice coach smirks at the camera.

Another tweet read, “Woke up and saw Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive. Did a bunch of celebrities die or something last night?” Shelton laughs in response.

Shelton goes on to read another tweet, “Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who’s always about to lean in and tell you about a hearty, healthy American dog food.”

Later in the video, the singer reads, “Blake Shelton looks like the dad in a drug commercial where they list off the side effects at the end while you watch him build a birdhouse.”

Shelton also reads his “favourite” tweet, “We may be living in a time of division and strife, but at least People Magazine has united us in our certainty that Blake Shelton is not the ‘Sexiest Man Alive.'”

Watch the video above to see Shelton read more tweets.