Murder charges laid after break-in at Edmonton seniors home leads to death of 83-year-old woman

Edmonton police have charged a 49-year-old woman with first-degree murder after an incident at a seniors housing facility in July.

Cynthia Hamelin reportedly broke into the seniors centre at 95 Street and 108A Avenue on July 20 and assaulted 83-year-old Guiseppina Micieli in her suite.

Micieli was transported to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Hamelin and Micieli did not know one another, police said.

In July, Hamelin was charged with break and enter, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

At the time of the assault, there was also a recognizance order for Hamelin connected to a series of break and enters involving other senior homes, according to police.

Micieli died in hospital on Aug. 26. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was pneumonia caused by blunt force injuries sustained during the July assault.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.