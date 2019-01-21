Woman killed in Edmonton home invasion died of blunt force trauma: police

A 59-year-old woman died as a result of blunt force trauma after a home invasion in north Edmonton on Friday night, according to police.

In a media release sent Monday evening, police said Barbara Nelson’s death has been ruled a homicide.

At around 8:50 p.m. Friday, police were called to a home invasion and altercation in the area of 119 Avenue and 61 Street. A man and woman were found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Nelson died in hospital Friday night. The 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, remained in hospital Monday in serious condition, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The home invasion is believed to have been targeted, police said.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.