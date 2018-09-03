Crime
September 3, 2018 6:06 pm
Updated: September 3, 2018 6:34 pm

Beaumont RCMP investigating home invasion near Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

A photo of an RCMP vehicle.

Global News/File
A A

Beaumont RCMP are investigating a home invasion that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said a man and woman entered a home on 43 Avenue in Beaumont at 4 a.m. and confronted the homeowners. The suspects then fled and police were called, RCMP said.

WATCH: Hudson home invasion caught on camera

Officers responded and searched the area but the suspects weren’t found.

No one was injured and police believe it was not a random incident.

READ MORE: Suspected lightning fire destroys acreage home near Beaumont

Both suspects are described as aboriginal, between 20 and 30 years old, 5’6″ and 5’8″ in height.

beaumont-home-invasion-suspect

Beaumont RCMP release a composite sketch of two home invasion suspects, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

Beaumont RCMP, Courtesy
beaumont-home-invasion-suspect(2)

Beaumont RCMP release a composite sketch of two home invasion suspects, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

Beaumont RCMP, Courtesy

The man is said to have a large scar across his left cheek.

The woman is described to have dark hair and a heavy build.

READ MORE: Beaumont RCMP arrest man after gun call places schools on ‘hold and secure’

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Beaumont RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Beaumont
Beaumont home invasion
Beaumont home invasion suspects
Beaumont RCMP
Beaumont suspects
Edmonton
Home Invasion
Investigation
news
Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News