Beaumont RCMP investigating home invasion near Edmonton

Beaumont RCMP are investigating a home invasion that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said a man and woman entered a home on 43 Avenue in Beaumont at 4 a.m. and confronted the homeowners. The suspects then fled and police were called, RCMP said.

WATCH: Hudson home invasion caught on camera

Officers responded and searched the area but the suspects weren’t found.

No one was injured and police believe it was not a random incident.

READ MORE: Suspected lightning fire destroys acreage home near Beaumont

Both suspects are described as aboriginal, between 20 and 30 years old, 5’6″ and 5’8″ in height.

The man is said to have a large scar across his left cheek.

The woman is described to have dark hair and a heavy build.

READ MORE: Beaumont RCMP arrest man after gun call places schools on ‘hold and secure’

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Beaumont RCMP or Crime Stoppers.