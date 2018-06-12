RCMP seek suspects after man shot in northwest Alberta home invasion

Police are asking for tips from the public as they try to find the people involved in a northwest Alberta home invasion that saw a man get shot.

On Tuesday, the RCMP said a man was shot inside a residence in Horse Lake First Nation Saturday night, in what the RCMP said was a targeted attack.

Beaverlodge RCMP arrived at the residence in response to complaints of gunshots being fired, where they discovered the victim had been taken to a hospital in the area.

Three masked suspects were determined to have entered the residence and subsequently fled the scene. The suspects have not yet been identified.

Currently, the victim is recovering from his injuries and is expected to survive, police said.

Horse Lake First Nation is located 521 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, near the city of Grand Prairie.

Those with information regarding the event can contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485. Anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.