Red Deer banker charged with stealing $1M from ATB Financial

Mounties in Red Deer have arrested a former ATB Financial bank worker for allegedly stealing $1.1 million from her employer.

RCMP said the woman was working at an ATB Financial branch in central Alberta when she forged a customer’s signature and obtained a loan in the customer’s name.

Sylvan Lake RCMP began their investigation in August of 2017. Due to the complexity of the investigation, the Red Deer RCMP fraud unit took over the file and began investigating with ATB Corporate Investigations.

Officers uncovered numerous other loans using the personal information of clients and people the employee knew, to the total amount of $1,148,020. The woman was fired as a loan officer.

RCMP said they contacted everyone involved and assured them that they did not lose any money.

Sarah Miles Brouilette, 38, from Red Deer faces several charges including theft and fraud of $5,000, as well as money laundering charges.

She is to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 17.