July 19, 2018

Grande Prairie man charged after northern Alberta home invasion

Global News

A 30-year-old Grande Prairie man has been charged after a home invasion and shooting in northern Alberta.

On June 9, a man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after three masked suspects entered a home on the Horse Lake First Nation.

Police said the suspects fled the scene. At the time, police said the victim was expected to survive his injuries.

On Thursday, police said Dustin MacAuley, of Grande Prairie, has since been charged with aggravated assault, break and enter, discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

MacAuley remains in custody and will appear in court in Grande Prairie on July 30.

RCMP said the two other suspects “remain outstanding.” Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Horse Lake First Nation is located 521 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

