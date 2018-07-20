Suspected lightning fire destroys acreage home near Beaumont
An acreage home south of Edmonton in Leduc County was destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Fire officials believe the massive blaze was caused by a lightning strike. There were thunderstorms in the Edmonton area Thursday evening.
Firefighters were called at around 9 p.m. to an acreage on Wild Rose Drive, located just off Range Road 234 and Township Road 505, about five kilometres east of Beaumont.
The house was gutted by the flames. Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.
There’s no word on a damage estimate.
