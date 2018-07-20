Suspected lightning fire destroys acreage home near Beaumont

An acreage home south of Edmonton in Leduc County was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

Fire officials believe the massive blaze was caused by a lightning strike. There were thunderstorms in the Edmonton area Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called at around 9 p.m. to an acreage on Wild Rose Drive, located just off Range Road 234 and Township Road 505, about five kilometres east of Beaumont.

House fire in Leduc County just outside of Beaumont. @LeducFire on scene. Home is a total loss but all occupants got out safely. #yeg #abstorm @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/L7Z7TPRa8h — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) July 20, 2018

The house was gutted by the flames. Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

There’s no word on a damage estimate.