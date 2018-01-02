Alberta RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after violent Boxing Day home invasion

One week after a homeowner in Rocky Mountain House, Alta. was assaulted in a home invasion, police asked the public for help as they try to find a suspect in the attack whom they consider to be “armed and dangerous.”

The RCMP said officers were called to a home invasion at a residence in Rocky Mountain House at 9:15 a.m. on Boxing Day. When they arrived, they found the suspect(s) had already left. About 45 minutes later, police said three suspects forced their way into another home in the central Alberta town. In this incident, the homeowner was assaulted with a weapon, “unlawfully confined” and robbed.

On Dec. 29, police executed search warrants in Rocky Mountain House in which they arrested two suspects in connection with the home invasions. However, they are still looking for 35-year-old Keehoo Rick Cardinal, of no fixed address. He is wanted for several offences including robbery, break and enter and pointing a firearm.

Because Cardinal is considered armed and dangerous, police are asking the public not to approach him but rather to call 911 if they see him. Photos of Cardinal can be viewed below.

Anyone with information about Cardinal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or their local police service. Tips can also be anonymously submitted via Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or reaching them online.

Two other suspects have already been charged in connection with the home invasions.

Rickie Wapoose Cardinal, 30, and 26-year-old Shanel Broderson – both of Rocky Mountain House – are scheduled to appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court on Wednesday.

They face charges including assault with a weapon, break and enter, uttering threats, extortion and disguise with intent.

Police have determined that all the individuals involved in these home invasions were known to one another.