Crime
October 16, 2017 3:06 pm

RCMP seek 3 suspects in Rocky Mountain House hotel robbery

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  630CHED

RCMP say a 19-year-old Westville, N.S. man is facing multiple child pornography-related charges.

File/ Global News
A A

Mounties in Rocky Mountain House are searching for three suspects after a weekend armed robbery.

Police said two men walked into the Leslieville Hotel at around 4 p.m. Saturday. One was armed with a sawed-off long-barrelled gun and the other had a knife, police said.

The suspects demanded cash from one of the hotel’s employees, then fled the scene in a silver Dodge Ram pickup. A third man was driving the getaway vehicle, according to police.

Officers said no one was hurt during the robbery. They aren’t saying how much cash the bandits got away with.

Investigators want anyone with information in this case to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
Hotel Robbery
Leslieville Hotel
Leslieville Hotel armed robbery
Rocky Mountain House
Rocky Mountain House armed robbery
Rocky Mountain House RCMP
Rural Alberta crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News