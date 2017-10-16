RCMP seek 3 suspects in Rocky Mountain House hotel robbery

Mounties in Rocky Mountain House are searching for three suspects after a weekend armed robbery.

Police said two men walked into the Leslieville Hotel at around 4 p.m. Saturday. One was armed with a sawed-off long-barrelled gun and the other had a knife, police said.

The suspects demanded cash from one of the hotel’s employees, then fled the scene in a silver Dodge Ram pickup. A third man was driving the getaway vehicle, according to police.

Officers said no one was hurt during the robbery. They aren’t saying how much cash the bandits got away with.

Investigators want anyone with information in this case to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.