2 people charged in armed home invasion near Edmonton

Two people are facing a list of charges in connection to an armed home invasion east of Edmonton on Sunday.

It was reported suspects entered a home in the rural Vegreville area armed with weapons before fleeing the scene at 4:43 a.m. last Sunday.

RCMP said officers found the suspects’ vehicle in Strathcona County about 30 minutes later and tried to stop it. When the vehicle didn’t stop, a spike belt was used. The vehicle then rammed into two police cars, RCMP said.

READ MORE: RCMP no longer searching for 3rd suspect after home invasion near Vegreville

During the incident a police officer discharged their firearm, RCMP said. Police said no one involved was injured.

Jessica Marie Gehman,26, and John Patrick L’Hirondelle, 51, are facing several charges in connection to the incident.

Gehman is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop or remain, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and careless use of a firearm.

L’Hirondelle has been charged with careless use of a firearm, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and weapons possession contrary to order.

Both individuals were also charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Gehman and L’Hirondelle are in custody and are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Oct. 25.

Police initially believed there was a third suspect involved in the incident, but they later said they were no longer searching for a third person.