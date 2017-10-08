Crime
October 8, 2017 4:20 pm

RCMP searching for 3rd suspect after home invasion near Vegreville

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP searching Strathcona County after armed home invasion east of that community on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

File/ Global News
A A

RCMP say two suspects are in custody and the hunt is on for the third after an armed home invasion in the rural Vegreville area early Sunday morning.

It was reported that suspects entered a home “armed with weapons” at 4:43 a.m. before fleeing the scene.

At around 5:15 a.m., officers found the suspect vehicle in Strathcona County and tried to stop it. The vehicle didn’t stop so a spike belt was used. The suspect vehicle then rammed two police cars, RCMP said.

“During the course of this event, an RCMP officer discharged their firearm,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police said none of the suspects nor RCMP officers were injured.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene but a third ran away and had not been found as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are searching for the suspect in the Uncas area in Strathcona County. People in the area are asked to contact police about any suspicious activity.

There was also a heavy police presence near Baseline Road and Range Road 213.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified. The RCMP continue to handle the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Baseline Road
Home Invasion
Sherwood Park
Spike Belt
Strathcona County
third suspect
Vegreville

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News