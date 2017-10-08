RCMP searching for 3rd suspect after home invasion near Vegreville
RCMP say two suspects are in custody and the hunt is on for the third after an armed home invasion in the rural Vegreville area early Sunday morning.
It was reported that suspects entered a home “armed with weapons” at 4:43 a.m. before fleeing the scene.
At around 5:15 a.m., officers found the suspect vehicle in Strathcona County and tried to stop it. The vehicle didn’t stop so a spike belt was used. The suspect vehicle then rammed two police cars, RCMP said.
“During the course of this event, an RCMP officer discharged their firearm,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Police said none of the suspects nor RCMP officers were injured.
Two suspects were arrested at the scene but a third ran away and had not been found as of Sunday afternoon.
Police are searching for the suspect in the Uncas area in Strathcona County. People in the area are asked to contact police about any suspicious activity.
There was also a heavy police presence near Baseline Road and Range Road 213.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified. The RCMP continue to handle the investigation.
