Crime
January 19, 2019 12:21 am
Updated: January 19, 2019 12:24 am

House taped off in north Edmonton community, police officers seen canvassing neighbourhood

By Online journalist  Global News

At least 10 police cruisers were seen in a residential part of the north Edmonton community of Montrose on Friday night.

Eric Beck/ Global News
A A

At least 10 police cruisers were seen in a residential part of the north Edmonton community of Montrose on Friday night.

Police did not say why they were there but some officers could be seen with long guns out while others were seen canvassing the neighbourhood.

A single home was taped off at 61 Street and 120 Avenue.

View photos of the scene in the gallery below:

northedmontonpolicescenejan18cresized

At least 10 police cruisers were seen in a residential part of the north Edmonton community of Montrose on Friday night.

Eric Beck/ Global News
northedmontonpolicescenejan18aresized

At least 10 police cruisers were seen in a residential part of the north Edmonton community of Montrose on Friday night.

Eric Beck/ Global News
northedmontonpolicescenejan18bresized

At least 10 police cruisers were seen in a residential part of the north Edmonton community of Montrose on Friday night.

Eric Beck/ Global News
northedmontonpolicescenejan18dresized

At least 10 police cruisers were seen in a residential part of the north Edmonton community of Montrose on Friday night.

Eric Beck/ Global News

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
120 Avenue
61 Street
Crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Montrose

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.