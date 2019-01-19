House taped off in north Edmonton community, police officers seen canvassing neighbourhood
At least 10 police cruisers were seen in a residential part of the north Edmonton community of Montrose on Friday night.
Police did not say why they were there but some officers could be seen with long guns out while others were seen canvassing the neighbourhood.
A single home was taped off at 61 Street and 120 Avenue.
View photos of the scene in the gallery below:
More to come…
