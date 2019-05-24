Alberta senior ‘viciously assaulted’ by stranger who broke into her home: police

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

An Ontario man is facing charges after a 75-year-old woman was badly beaten in her southern Alberta home on Wednesday.

Lethbridge police attended a home in the 3000 block of Fairway Street South at around 7 p.m., after neighbours reported hearing screaming and seeing a senior struggle with a man in her garage.

In a Friday news release, the Lethbridge Police Service said officers arrived to find the victim had been “viciously assaulted.” She was rushed to hospital with multiple broken bones in her nose and other head injuries.

Investigators allege the suspect broke into the victim’s home in the early morning hours while she was sleeping upstairs and spent the night in a basement bedroom.

“Over the course of 18 hours the male remained in the woman’s home while she went about her business unaware of his presence,” a news release from LPS stated.

“While the woman was watching television she heard a noise and when she went to check on it, she was confronted by a masked male.”

Police allege the suspect punched the victim in the face, knocking her to the ground, and then dragged her to the garage and struck her multiple times in the head with a bicycle before leaving in her vehicle.

A suspect was later arrested by police in the area of 9 Avenue and 7 Street South after being spotted in a vehicle with a licence plate that matched the victim’s.

Police said the victim has been released into the care of her family.

The suspect is unknown to the victim and has no ties to Lethbridge, police said.

Adam Hall Hobkirk-Onate, 21, of Ottawa, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, housebreaking and commit robbery and disguise with intent.

Hobkirk-Onate has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.